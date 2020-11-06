Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, AQI touches 450

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'severe category' at several places on Friday and is even expected to turn worse in some parts of the city over the next few days due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'severe category' at several places on Friday and is even expected to turn worse in some parts of the city over the next few days due to stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 419 in Anand Vihar at 9 am, 400 in RK Puram, 450 in ITO, 410 in Dwarka, Sector 8 and 430 in Bawana, all in 'Severe' and 'Very Poor' category', as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 419 in Anand Vihar at 9 am, 400 in RK Puram, 450 in ITO, 410 in Dwarka, Sector 8 and 430 in Bawana, all in 'Severe' and 'Very Poor' category', as per the Central Pollution Control Board. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The CPCB stated that the concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 are high in Delhi.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Noida also recorded “very poor" to “severe" category air quality.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate,201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The toxic air in the national capital could affect healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing infections. The AQI in Delhi could further worsen in the coming days with a rise in farm fires, Diwali celebrations, and the onset of the winter season.

Kejriwal bans firecrackers in Delhi

As the national capital is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid-19 infections for the past one week, Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced that the AAP government has decided to ban firecrackers as the festival of Diwali approaches.

For years Delhi continues to struggle with air pollution problems, massively aggravated by stubble burning. Now, air pollution has become a bigger threat due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.