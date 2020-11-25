The national capital's overall air quality deteriorated to the “severe" category from "very poor" today morning.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 401 at 10 am, which falls in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's mobile application SAMEER.

The national capital's AQI was in "severe" category on 15 November the last time but after that it had improved and remained in either "poor" or "moderate" category until 22 November.

It was 388 on Tuesday. The AQI in the city was 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday and 283 on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' monitoring system SAFAR had predicted improvement in the AQI for Wednesday.

Stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi's air was 5 per cent on Tuesday.

Stubble burning accounted for 6% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Monday and 12% on Sunday. It was 13% on Saturday, 15% on Friday, 20% on Thursday and 8% on Wednesday.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 25.3 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 6.7 degrees Celsius with cloudy sky on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature is likely to increase in the coming few days, the Met department said.

With agency inputs

