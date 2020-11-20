Delhi's air quality is still 'poor', but likely to improve

At 10 am on Friday, the city's air quality index was 292. Its 24-hour average AQI was 283 on Thursday, 211 on Wednesday and 171 on Tuesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".