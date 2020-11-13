Delhi's air quality likely to be 'severe' on Diwali, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is expected to go in the 'severe' category on Diwali this year.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre of IMD said, "Presently Delhi's Air Quality is very poor and is expected to go worse to severe tomorrow. It can be worse if there are additional emissions. AQI will improve after Diwali and there are chances of drizzle and rain on November 15."

"During this period the meteorological conditions are not favourable for good dispersion of air pollutants and further there will be little additional emission from firecrackers and traffic. Although the government has taken a lot of steps to control air pollution, still these external emissions will impact negatively," he added.

With the festive weekend ahead, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category as a thick layer of smog blanketed several parts of the national capital today.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in “very poor" category at 379 in Anand Vihar at 8 am, 319 in Mathura Road, 363 in Bawana, 343 in Patparganj, 369 in Wazirpur, 481 in ITO, and 316 in RK Puram. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the ‘severe’ and 'very poor' category.

In a bid to prevent the novel coronavirus pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of 9 November till 30 November midnight.

With agency inputs

