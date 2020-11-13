Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Delhi's air quality likely to be 'severe' on Diwali, warns IMD
Vehicles seen on a road while the area covered with smog as the air quality deteriorates due to air pollution in New Delhi on Friday.

Delhi's air quality likely to be 'severe' on Diwali, warns IMD

1 min read . 04:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'During this period the meteorological conditions are not favourable for good dispersion of air pollutants and further there will be little additional emission from firecrackers and traffic,' Dr VK Soni said

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is expected to go in the 'severe' category on Diwali this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is expected to go in the 'severe' category on Diwali this year.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre of IMD said, "Presently Delhi's Air Quality is very poor and is expected to go worse to severe tomorrow. It can be worse if there are additional emissions. AQI will improve after Diwali and there are chances of drizzle and rain on November 15."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre of IMD said, "Presently Delhi's Air Quality is very poor and is expected to go worse to severe tomorrow. It can be worse if there are additional emissions. AQI will improve after Diwali and there are chances of drizzle and rain on November 15."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"During this period the meteorological conditions are not favourable for good dispersion of air pollutants and further there will be little additional emission from firecrackers and traffic. Although the government has taken a lot of steps to control air pollution, still these external emissions will impact negatively," he added.

With the festive weekend ahead, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category as a thick layer of smog blanketed several parts of the national capital today.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in “very poor" category at 379 in Anand Vihar at 8 am, 319 in Mathura Road, 363 in Bawana, 343 in Patparganj, 369 in Wazirpur, 481 in ITO, and 316 in RK Puram. Air pollution in these areas were found to be in the ‘severe’ and 'very poor' category.

In a bid to prevent the novel coronavirus pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of 9 November till 30 November midnight.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.