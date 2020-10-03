Delhi's air quality 'moderate', may dip to 'poor' on Sunday

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Saturday morning, and is likely to turn “poor" on Sunday due to lowering temperatures and slow wind speed, a government forecasting agency said.

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Saturday morning, and is likely to turn “poor" on Sunday due to lowering temperatures and slow wind speed, a government forecasting agency said.

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 182 at 10:30 am, which falls in the moderate category. The 24-hour average AQI was 180 on Friday.

Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 182 at 10:30 am, which falls in the moderate category. The 24-hour average AQI was 180 on Friday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"The air quality is likely to deteriorate to the lower end of poor quality on Sunday," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

It said an increase in farm fires was observed on Friday around Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions and it is likely to impact Delhi in the coming days.

Also, there is a marked dip in minimum temperatures recorded in Delhi.

On Friday, it settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below normal and is likely to drop to 19 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

Low temperatures and stagnant winds help in accumulation of pollutants near the ground, affecting air quality.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Air quality