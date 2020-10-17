Delhi's air quality poor, stubble contribution in air pollution may increase

The region of Delhi-NCR witnessed a layer of haze as the air quality dips in the national capital.

Delhi has been witnessing a trend of poor air quality for the fast few days.The air pollution level in Delhi had hit an eight-month high on Thursday but reduced slightly on Friday with favourable wind speed helping in dispersion of pollutants, even as the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 concentration rose to 18%.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 294 in ITO, 256 in RK Puram, 286 in Anand Vihar, all three in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. AQI stands at 325 in DTU and 381 in Wazirpur, in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum wind speed was 10 kilometers per hour on Friday. It is likely to be 12 kmph on Saturday.

Calm winds and cold temperatures are unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

The wind direction is expected to be north-north westerly on Saturday, which is likely to increase the impact of stubble burning on Delhi's air quality.

A ventilation index lower than 6,000 sqm/second, with average wind speed less than 10 kmph, is unfavourable for dispersal of pollutants.

Gradually, the pollution is increasing, the condition of people is getting worse, people are having problems in breathing, as well as some children have started having throat problems due to contaminated air.

"We are not using eco-friendly products. We must avoid diesel and petrol. We must use solar panels and farmers should be helped to stop stubble burning," Amit Singh, a Delhi resident told news agency ANI.

The downward trend in the air quality of the national capital has become visible as farmers in the neighbouring states continue burning the stubble in their fields.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday kick-started the sprinkling of the bio-decomposer solution, prepared by Pusa Research Institute in a field at Hiranki Village in Narela area of the national capital to combat the persisting issue.

The process aims to convert stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via