Delhi’s air quality remains in severe category for five days in a row

The national capital's air quality remained “severe" for the fifth consecutive day today with calm wind speed exacerbating the effect of stubble burning.

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 469 at 9 am. Its 24-hour average AQI was 416 on Sunday, 427 on Saturday, 406 on Friday and 450 on Thursday, the highest since November 15 last year, when it was 458.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (462), Ghaziabad (483), Noida (476), Greater Noida (482), and Gurugram (475) also recorded “severe" air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said a “significant improvement in air quality is not likely" owing to slow wind speed, particularly during night time, and contribution from farm fires.









