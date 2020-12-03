Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', likely to remain so next two days

Delhi's air quality remained “very poor" on Thursday, and it is likely to remain so for the next two days.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was 342 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 373 on Wednesday. It was 367 on Tuesday, 318 on Monday and 268 on Sunday.

Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The predominant wind direction will be northerly and the maximum wind speed 6 kmph on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday and the maximum is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The minimum temperature this season has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days, according to IMD officials.

Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via