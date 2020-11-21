The city's AQI was at 313. For the last two days, AQI remained at the 'poor' category.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 313 on Saturday, Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' from 'poor'. On Friday, the AQI was at 292.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Most parts of the city reported AQIs in the 'poor' category including the area around Anand Vihar (256), RK Puram (290), and Patparganj (279), data from the Central Pollution Control Board

The air quality in Dwarka Sector 8 and Jahangirpuri was reported in the 'very poor' category, with AQIs of 303 and 323 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the national capital.