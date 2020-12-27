Delhi's air quality to improve further: IMD

Delhi's air quality to improve further: IMD1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 03:15 PM IST
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has already improved. Whenever there will be the cloudy sky and windy conditions like tomorrow, air quality will further improve, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said
NEW DELHI : The Air Quality Index (AQI) will be in the 'good' or 'poor' category up to January 02, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday said.
"Delhi's air quality has already improved. Whenever there will be the cloudy sky and windy conditions like tomorrow, air quality will further improve," Jenamani told ANI.
India to play vital role in equitable distribution of Covid vaccines around the world: Pharma industry5 min read . 04:16 PM IST
China approves heavier penalties on capital market violations1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs amid concerns of new virus mutant spread1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Tough to label corporate pricing as profiteering amid economic devastation: Uday Shankar1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
The overall air qualities Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The overall AQI stands at 370 in the morning hours.
Meanwhile, the moderate fog has been observed in isolated parts of the national capital. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh from December 29, said IMD in its bulletin today.
Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and a rise in pollution levels.
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.