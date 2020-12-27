OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi's air quality to improve further: IMD
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (Photo: PTI)
Delhi's air quality to improve further: IMD

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 03:15 PM IST ANI

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has already improved. Whenever there will be the cloudy sky and windy conditions like tomorrow, air quality will further improve, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said

NEW DELHI : The Air Quality Index (AQI) will be in the 'good' or 'poor' category up to January 02, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday said.

"Delhi's air quality has already improved. Whenever there will be the cloudy sky and windy conditions like tomorrow, air quality will further improve," Jenamani told ANI.

The overall air qualities Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall AQI stands at 370 in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the moderate fog has been observed in isolated parts of the national capital. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh from December 29, said IMD in its bulletin today.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and a rise in pollution levels.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

