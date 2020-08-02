Delhi's Chandni Chowk is getting a makeover. Here’s how it will look

Delhi's iconic market - Chandni Chowk - will get a makeover by November. German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, has shared a video of Chandni Chowk, getting a facelift. “Do you recognize this walkway? Yes, it’s Delhi’s iconic #ChandniChowk. Once full of cars, rikshaws & noise, it is getting a facelift & being turned into a traffic-free zone! A great transforms & initiative expected to be completed by November," he tweeted along with the video giving a glimpse into the transformation that is underway.

In his video, the German Ambassador to India also praised the initiative to turn the market into a traffic-free zone. "We should support this because it makes the city Delhi a liveable and enjoyable city. More green, fresher air, and less noise. I think it's a very good idea."

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the main area under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is expected to open by the first week of November, and it will operate as a non-motorised vehicle street from 9 am to 9 pm.

Kejriwal, who inspected the project with Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, said the historical glory of the Chandni Chowk area in Old Delhi will be brought back after the completion of the redevelopment and beautification plan.

At an estimated cost of ₹90 crore, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project will revamp the path from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid.

Chandni Chowk is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not in Delhi but also in the country.





