Delhi on Sunday reported 2,889 new coronavirus cases, taking the total Covid-19 count past 83,000. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has now mounted to 83,077, according to authorities.

Along with that, the death toll has also surged to 2,623 after 65 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

On June, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, cases till date.

There are currently 27,847 Covid-19 active cases in Delhi since the outbreak while 52,7607 patients have either been discharged or cured of the highly contagious virus so far. The total recoveries also include 3,306 patients being successfully cured of the virus today, according to the bulletin.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials said on Sunday. Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the city, an official said.

In an ANI interview today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that remarks made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in early June about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by the end of July had created "fear" among people and he expressed confidence that the stage will not be reached. He also said that there was no community transmission of the disease in the national capital.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via