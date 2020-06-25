Delhi's Covid-19 count crosses 73,000, overtakes Mumbai as worst-hit Indian city

With 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in the national capital has crossed 73,000.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in Delhi has reached 73,780 since the outbreak. With this, the national capital has overtaken Mumbai's total coronavirus cases by over 3,000 to become the worst-hit city in the country. On Thursday, Mumbai's coronavirus tally rose to 70,878 after 1,350 new cases were reported. The death toll in Maharashtra's capital stands at 4,060, according to the state civic body.

Along with that, the death toll rose by 64 to 2,429.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be Covid-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

There are currently 26,586 Covid-19 active cases in Delhi since the outbreak while 44,765 patients have either been discharged or cured of the highly contagious virus so far. The total recoveries also include 3,328 patients being successfully cured of the virus today, according to the bulletin.

As Wednesday, there are 266 Covid-19 containment zones in the national capital.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases on 25 June have climbed to 4,73,105 and the death toll rose to 14,894 today, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured so far while there are 1,86,514 active cases in the country.

In addition to that, World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom expects coronavirus cases to hit 10 million next week.

