Delhi's Covid-19 count crosses 73,000, overtakes Mumbai as worst-hit Indian city

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in Delhi has reached 73,780 since the outbreak. With this, the national capital has overtaken Mumbai's total coronavirus cases by over 3,000 to become the worst-hit city in the country. On Thursday, Mumbai's coronavirus tally rose to 70,878 after 1,350 new cases were reported. The death toll in Maharashtra's capital stands at 4,060, according to the state civic body.