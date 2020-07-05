Delhi's coronavirus count nears 1-lakh mark, 2,244 fresh cases added today

Delhi's COVID-19 tally inched towards the grim milestone of 1 lakh. At least 2,244 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the capital stood at 99,444. Delhi will be the third state in the country to record more than one lakh COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra and Chennai.

The state witnessed 63 fatalities today. The death toll from the virus has increased to 3,067.

The state witnessed 63 fatalities today. The death toll from the virus has increased to 3,067.

According to the state health department, over 70,000 coronavirus patients were cured from the infection in Delhi. The total number of active coronavirus cases stood at 25,038.

Delhi monuments are all set to welcome the visitors from tomorrow amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. The monuments closed their gates in March in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, one of the 'largest' COVID-19 facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

Baijal reviewed the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, ICUs and medical staff at the centre in Chhatarpur. "Advised to keep special focus on severely ill patients and if required, shift them to dedicated COVID hospitals. Instructed SDMC to ensure cleanliness and sanitation at the centre. Management of COVID centre by ITBP is greatly appreciated," Baijal said in a tweet.

The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide — roughly the size of 20 football fields combined — and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. It has two segments — COVID Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated, and Dedicated COVID Health Care (DCHC) which will treat symptomatic cases and will have an oxygen support system.

"The total bed capacity at the centre may go up to 10,200 making it the largest COVID-19 care facility in India so far," the ITBP said in a statement.