With 1,007 new coronavirus cases emerging in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the national capital's Covid-19 count reached 29,943 on today, according to health officials.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases, 1,513, was recorded on 3 June

Currently, Delhi has 17,712 active cases while 11,357 patients been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

Along with that, the death toll in the national capital increased to 874 after 17 more fatalities were reported since Sunday, said Delhi Health Department in its bulletin.

Starting today, the Delhi government has opened restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders for Haryana and Noida.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kejriwal went under self-isolation after he started showing symptoms of covid-19. He is likely to undergo a test for covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kejriwal, 51, reportedly suffers from diabetes and has chronic cough. He had chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Sunday where key decisions, including opening of borders and restricting treatment of patients in government and private hospitals, were taken.

Moreover, on Monday, Delhi Lt governor Anil Baijal overruled Arvind Kejriwal-led government order stating that only Delhi residents will be admitted to state government hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, India continued to witness spike in daily coronavirus count with 9,983 people testing positive for the virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country zoomed to 256,611, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Maharashtra saw over 3,000 cases in a day for the second time since the outbreak.

With 206 lives lost in last 24 hours, the death toll in India crossed 7,000-mark.

