With over 2,500 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 count inched towards 95,000-mark. The national capital recorded third highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. At least 2,520 people tested positive today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stood at 94,695.

As many as 59 coronavirus patients succumbed to death in the state today. With this, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 infection increased to 2,923. After Maharashtra and Gujarat, Delhi recorded the most number of deaths in India.

At present, there were 26,148 active coronavirus patients in the capital. Over 65,000 have recovered from the disease, the state government said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported a record number of 3,947 cases, highest single-day spike since the outbreak.

In order to to ramp up testing, the state government today started the process of rapid antigen testing outside the containment areas. The authories had earlier conducted antigen testing in containment areas.

Delhi government asked every district magistrate to conduct 2,000 rapid antigen tests every day in their respective areas. The rapid antigen test started at south Delhi, west Delhi and Shahdara districts in the state.

The Delhi government had said that it procured six lakh rapid antigen test kits for screening COVID-19 infected persons. Around 25 to 30 teams have been constituted in each district to conduct more antigen tests, an official said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated