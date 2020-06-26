Delhi's COVID-19 count reach 77,240, nearly 3,500 test positive today

The coronavirus cases in Delhi were on rise. The national capital reported 3,460 COVID-19 cases today. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients in the state surged to 77,240. Delhi recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

As many as 63 people succumbed to death today. The fatalities from coronavirus infection inched towards the grim milestone of 2,500-mark.

There were 27,657 active coronavirus patients in Delhi. At least 47,091 COVID-19 patients recovered for the disease.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has decided to close all the schools in the state till July 31. "Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today assured all to not panic. He said the, "The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control."

"We've increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only," he said.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital, were cured of the deadly infection.

"Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital today," according to news agency ANI.

