With over 2,000 people tested positive for novel coronavirus today, Delhi's COVID-19 count zoomed to 1.02 lakh. Coronavirus claimed 50 lives in the last 24 hours. The fatalities from COVID-19 disease increased to 3,165, according to state bulletin.

At least 2,129 COVID-19 patients were recovered from the disease today. With this, 74,217 patients were cured from coronavirus.

In the light of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today ordered the schools to involve guest and contract teachers in implementing the new teaching-learning plan. In a statement, Sisodia said, "It has come to my notice that despite very clear instructions issued on July 2, many schools are not involving guest and contractual teachers in the implementation of the new teaching-learning plan."

The deputy chief minister also requested the heads of the schools to "call all such teachers who had rendered their service before the summer vacation in May 2020 and continue taking their service in teaching-learning or any other functions to the school.

On July 2, the teaching-learning initiative was announced in the wake of the closure of schools till July 31. The directorate general of education devised an alternate plan to reduce the academic loss of the students in clases KG to XII of all government and and government-aided schools in the capital.

