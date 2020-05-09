Delhi's Covid-19 count rises to 6,542 as 224 fresh cases are reported

With 224 fresh Covid-19 cases getting reported in Delhi, the case count rose to 6,542, said Delhi Health Department. The national capital has currently recorded 2,020 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are 4,454 active cases at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said a total of its 100 personnel (all in Delhi) have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are 83 Covid-19 containment zones in the city at the moment.





