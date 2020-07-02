The coronavirus cases in the national capital has continued to rise even on Thursday. At least 2,373 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has zoomed to 92,175. Delhi is the third worst-affected state by COVID-19 pandemic after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

As many as 61 people have died due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 2,864 in the state.

On the positive, over 3,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital today. Over 63,000 coronavirus patients have been recovered from the disease in the capital.

India's COVID-19 count has crossed the grim-milestone of 6 lakh-mark today. Over 19,000 new cases have been added in the last 24 hours. With 434 deaths reported from across the country, the death toll due to the disease has gone up to 17,834.

Union home minister Amit Shah today has emphasised on carrying out more COVID-19 tests in the NCR cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana using rapid antigen kits. He suggested that focus should be on reducing COVID-19 mortality rate by ensuring early hospitalisation of patients. He met the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Shah also stressed on extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihas Apps to help COVID-19 mapping in the NCR.

Delhi and the NCR have seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, leading to the home minister stepping in to handle the situation and improve the health infrastructure.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister today asked officials to stay alert on the movement of people in NCR districts to check the spread of COVID-19.

"By remaining alert in NCR districts (of UP), the spread of COVID-19 can be checked. There should be alertness on movement in these districts," a statement quoted the CM as telling senior officials during a meeting with them.

