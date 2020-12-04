Delhi’s covid-19 positivity rate drops below 5%

A fortnight after the positivity rate in Delhi rose to 15.33%, the rate of infection in the national capital dipped just below 5% on Friday. The positivity rate now stands at 4.96%, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Speaking to reporters, Jain said that the government is quite relieved that the situation seems to be improving. “Since its peak on November 7, the positivity rate has dropped quite significantly. Just 15-20 days back the positivity rate was around 15%," he said.

He further reiterated that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has the capacity to vaccinate the entire population in Delhi within a few week’s time. He said that this will be done via mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals in the city when coronavirus vaccines will be provided.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the situation in the national capital is "under control" and the number of cases is also going down.

"Delhi is showing the path in various sectors. Now the covid-19 cases are also going down in the capital and the situation is under control. Delhi has fought a very difficult battle at the time of the covid-19 pandemic," Kejriwal said.

Delhi detected 3,734 cases on Thursday after testing 75,230 samples. As many as 82 persons succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,424. The overall tally in the national capital stands at 5,82,058.

As Delhi witnessed 4,834 fresh recoveries, the total count of recovered patients in the national capital touched 5,43,514. Currently, there are 29,120 active cases of coronavirus in the city.

Out of the 18,000 covid-19 beds in the city, over 12,000 are vacant and available, along with about 40 % of the 5,000 Intensive Care Units beds, Jain said.

