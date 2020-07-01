Delhi's Covid-19 tally nears 90,000 with 2,442 new cases, death toll at 2,803

With 2,442 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's Covid-19 tally since the outbreak inched towards 90,000-mark and currently stands at 89,802, according to authorities.

Along with that, the death toll due to the virus has reached 2,803 after 61 more fatalities were reported in the national capital since Tuesday, they said.

There are currently 27,007 Covid-19 active cases in Delhi since the outbreak while 59,992 patients have either been discharged or cured of the highly contagious virus so far. The total recoveries also include 1,644 patients being successfully cured of the virus today, according to the bulletin.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 437.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the situation in the national capital is improving amid the rising cases in the national capital. While the recovery rate is increasing, there is no space for complacency, Kejriwal said.

With 4,000 fresh cases, Delhi witnessed biggest single day spike on 23 June. Over the past week, the number of positive cases have been reduced by half.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that the situation is not "terrible" as predicted one month ago, asserting that at present, the number of active coronavirus cases has been decreasing instead of increasing.

He said the central government's website had projected a total of one lakh COVID-19 cases and of these, 60,000 active cases by June 30, but the number of active cases is currently around 26,000.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated