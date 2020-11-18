Delhi's Covid case tally crosses 5 lakh; sees biggest single-day jump in deaths

7,486 new Covid-19 cases seen in Delhi in the last 24 hours; death toll rises to 7,943 with 131 more fatalities

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

A total of 131 fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,943.

The number of active cases rose to 42,458 from 42,004 the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,03,084.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.