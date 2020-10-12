With most retail businesses being start-ups, Sharma said they faced working capital challenges and found real estate costs as a big burden. The consultant said that exits across retail segments were seen and it created new vacancy in the high street locations. With most retailers shelving their expansion plans for the next 6-12 months, new demand was also quite limited. "In such an unprecedented situation, landlords in high streets had to offer lower rents to new space enquiries as active retailers were negotiating hard," Sharma said. In some cases, landlords offered to reduce rents for a short time period or gave rent abatement support. Revenue sharing arrangements as suggested by retailers were also supported by landlords to ensure that retailers stay afloat.