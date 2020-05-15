New Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has started shuttle bus services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi Railway Station amid coronavirus lockdown, informed GK Sharma, Senior Manager, DTC.

The passengers were dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport.

"The services started yesterday (April 14). We have made 29 trips today so far and cleared the passengers of two trains. Seven more trains are scheduled to arrive. 21 buses are parked here," said Sharma while speaking to ANI.

All health precautions, including social distancing norms, related to coronavirus prevention are being strictly followed.

Following revised lockdown guidelines, Indian Railways has recently started to operate special trains meant for the general public from May 12.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday gave hints of opening up the public transportation network from Monday as different nodal agencies readied to deal with the coronavirus spread.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have already issued new travel guidelines, including social distancing and precautions, for people who will use public transports after receiving official nod from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Central government.

While Metro service has been completely stopped since March 22, 50 per cent buses in the city are running at present, allowing only those in essential services to board the buses.

Among the common points in both modes of transports are allowing only half the capacity of people on alternate seats and use of the Aarogya Setu app and face masks. Also, arrangements for hand sanitisation or hand wash facility will also be made available at the entry points.

About 3,700 DTC buses and close to 2,300 buses under DIMTS were running in the city before the lockdown.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated