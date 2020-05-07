Home > News > India > Delhi's first special train with 1,200 migrants to leave for Madhya Pradesh today
Migrants and stranded people from Nagpur arrived at Lucknow railway station by a special train run by the government, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Lucknow. (ANI)
Migrants and stranded people from Nagpur arrived at Lucknow railway station by a special train run by the government, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Lucknow. (ANI)

Delhi's first special train with 1,200 migrants to leave for Madhya Pradesh today

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 11:54 AM IST ANI

  • Delhi’s first ‘Shramik’ special train will leave for Madhya Pradesh at 8 pm today
  • The Delhi government is also in talks with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments to run special trains for stranded workers

New Delhi: The first special train for migrant workers stranded in the national capital will leave for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, said a Delhi government official.

About 1,200 migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh staying in shelter homes in Delhi are set to leave for their native state today, the official said.

The train will leave from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur at 8 pm on Thursday, said the official.

The Delhi government is also in talks with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments to run special trains for stranded workers from both these states who wish to return.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout