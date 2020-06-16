Delhi's health minister hospitalised due to fever, undergoes Covid test

Delhi's health minister hospitalised due to fever, undergoes Covid test1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
'Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH,' Delhi minister tweeted Tuesday morning.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to hospital Monday night due to high fever and breathing trouble. Jain has been hospitalised in East Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.
Jain's Covid-19 sample has been taken on Tuesday morning and the results are still awaited.
"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Delhi minister tweeted Tuesday morning.
Satyendar Jain had attended a Sunday meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Bainjal, to discuss Delhi's covid plans going forward.
Jain on Monday said laboratory facilities under the Centre in the national capital are being extended to the city government, while all labs and hospitals have been directed to work on their full potential to step up testing.
