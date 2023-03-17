Delhi's IGI airport best Airport in India, South Asia; Singapore's Changi ranks no 1 in world. Full list here2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, which was done during the period from August 2022 to February 2023.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has received the award for the Best Airport in India and South Asia, a report by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax said.
