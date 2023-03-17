Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has received the award for the Best Airport in India and South Asia, a report by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax said.

Singapore's Changi Airport is named the World’s Best Airport of 2023 followed by Doha Hamad airport. In 2022, Singapore ranked at No 3 while Doha Hamad had bagged the No 1 position.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on annual global airport customer satisfaction survey, which was done during the period from August 2022 to February 2023.

It evaluates customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, and immigration through to departure at the gate, as per the release.

As per the release by Skytrax, Delhi airport is the only Indian airport to feature on top 50 airports across the world. In the list of World’s Top 100 Airports 2023, Delhi airport is placed on 36th and moved up from 37th position in 2022. The other Indian airport on the list is Hyderabad airport which won the awards as the Best Regional Airport and Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia. Hyderabad airport ranks on no 65, dropped from 63 in 2022. The third Indian airport is Bengaluru which ranks at no 69, dropped from No. 61 in 2022. At No 84, Mumbai airport saw a significant drop in ranking from last year. In 2022, Mumbai airport ranked at No 65.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium, is operating IGIA, which is also the country's largest airport. On this achievement, the CEO of Delhi International Airport, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “It is the hard work and dedication of all the stakeholders which has helped Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) attain this unique feat. This acclamation by Skytrax reinforces DIAL’s commitment to constantly work towards bettering passenger experience, while developing sustainable and environment-friendly infrastructure at Delhi Airport."

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL said, “We are thrilled to receive this award and be recognized for our commitment to provide an exceptional travel experience for our passengers. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at Hyderabad Airport, who have worked relentlessly to deliver world- class services to our passengers. This recognition motivates us to continue to innovate and further improve the airport experiences and reinforce our commitment to provide a safe and seamless experience for all."

