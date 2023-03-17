As per the release by Skytrax, Delhi airport is the only Indian airport to feature on top 50 airports across the world. In the list of World’s Top 100 Airports 2023, Delhi airport is placed on 36th and moved up from 37th position in 2022. The other Indian airport on the list is Hyderabad airport which won the awards as the Best Regional Airport and Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia. Hyderabad airport ranks on no 65, dropped from 63 in 2022. The third Indian airport is Bengaluru which ranks at no 69, dropped from No. 61 in 2022. At No 84, Mumbai airport saw a significant drop in ranking from last year. In 2022, Mumbai airport ranked at No 65.