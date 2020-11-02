Delhi’s new industrial parks not to allow manufacturing industries

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the central government has passed a notification to only allow service and high-tech industries in new industrial parks and not to allow manufacturing industries. He said that the "historic decision" will help in making Delhi’s industrial areas greener and reduce pollution.

The service sector is largest contributor to Delhi’s economy. With this notification, Kejriwal said that these sectors, which include chartered accountants, lawyers, advertising agencies, will be able to get space at cheaper rates.

“The central government has taken a historic decision for the industrial areas of Delhi. After this notification, the industrial areas will change completely. In the industrial areas, there were many manufacturing industries which were causing a lot of pollution. There has been a decision taken that a new industrial area will only be allowed to have hi-tech and service industry while no manufacturing industries will be allowed. Those in existing industries, we hope that they also slowly make the switch from manufacturing industries," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

The notification was passed by the Union ministry for housing and urban affairs. Delhi is a special state wherein matters related to land, law and order come under the central government. Kejriwal said that the Centre had approved the proposal sent by the Delhi government and passed a notification.

“Delhi’s main economy is service-based and not manufacturing-based. The economy runs on service-based industries. According to the master plan, service industry could only open in commercial areas where the rate is very high. These offices had moved to neighbouring states. Now they will get space at a cheap rate in these industrial areas. In Delhi’s industrial areas, polluting industries will reduce and they will become neat and clean," he added.

