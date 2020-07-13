Delhi's second plasma bank to be operational soon: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that a second 'plasma bank' is under preparation and will begin operations soon.

Speaking to ANI, when asked about the status of plasma bank under preparation at LNJP, Sisodia said, "Preparations are underway to set up a second 'plasma bank'. It will begin operations soon."

"We want to provide a safe environment to those who want to donate plasma," he said.

When asked about recovery rate improving and positive cases decreasing in Delhi, Sisodia said, "It is a respite for Delhi. There is stability in Delhi as far as cases are concerned. The recovery rate is increasing. More testing is being done," he added.

Sisodia was participating in a tree plantation drive.

"The Delhi government is celebrating Van Mahotsav and under this, we have planned to plant 31 lakh saplings in the national capital. The green cover is increasing every year and I thank the forest department for this," he added.

India's first 'plasma bank', the Delhi Plasma Bank was established at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here. Patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to donate plasma.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

