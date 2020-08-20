NEW DELHI: Around 29.1% of Delhi’s population has been exposed to the Covid-19, according to the results of the second sero-survey conducted across the national capital. Announcing the results of the survey, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that while approximately 30% of the residents of Delhi had formed antibodies, but the state has not reached a level of herd immunity.

“The second survey was conducted from 1-7 August. The second sero-survey has found 29.1% population which had antibodies against the virus. This means that they have recovered. Different districts have seen different prevalence. The difference in districts from the previous survey is between 6% to 50%. There is an average increase of 25% among districts," Jain said while announcing the results.

He said the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped from 30% to 7% today which is less than the national average.

There were 15,000 samples taken for this survey. Population was divided in four age groups. People under 18 years comprised 25% samples, 18-50 year age group accounted for 50% of the samples and those above 50 years made up 25% of the samples. According to the survey results, females account for 32% and males for 28% of the samples.

According to the last survey results, which were released in the last week of July, around 23.5% of the population in Delhi had been infected by Covid-19. The study also showed that a large number of infected people were asymptomatic. The study was conducted from 27 June to 10 July, across all the 11 districts. The survey was based on samples collected from over 21,000 individuals.

“We have not reached a herd immunity level and the risk of infection continues. If Delhi’s population is 2 crore then approximately 60 lakh people have developed antibodies. The people of Delhi are being cautious and the increase is not as fast as it was expected," Jain said.

North East district saw the lowest increase in cases while South East district saw the highest in cases.

“These surveys hold key learning for us as well. It helps us formulate strategies. Based on this we may reach herd immunity stage in a few months. We will conduct a comparison between the two surveys and draw a plan on the changes we need to make. We will continue with the steps we have announced. We should not let our guard down," he said.

Based on the results of this survey, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had announced that they would conduct a fresh survey each month to ascertain the spread of the virus in the national capital. Delhi, which had one of the highest number of cases in the country, has seen a decline in the last month while cases continue to rise in the neighbouring states especially in rural areas.

The fresh survey conducted in the first week of August excluded those who were part of the previous exercise and 25% of the fresh samples in all districts were taken from people above 50 years of age.

According to official figures, Delhi has a total of 1.56 lakh cases of the virus, of which 11,137 cases are currently active. There have been a total of 4,235 deaths due to the disease and over 1.40 lakh people have recovered from it.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via