Delhi’s third wave a sign of things to come: Experts

While covid-19 infections in India showed a declining trend over the past few weeks after hitting a peak in September, it may be reversing. By the government’s own admission, Delhi has entered a third wave of infections, while Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are also expected to witness higher number of cases in the coming months.

At least 47,905 people in India tested covid-19 positive in the past 24 hours, with 10 states and Union territories accounting for 78% of the new cases, said the Union health ministry. Delhi saw another spike to report 8,593 new cases—the highest single-day count so far in the national capital—followed by Kerala with 7,007 cases and Maharashtra with 4,907, it added.

Public health experts said the declining outlook of the pandemic may not last for a long time. The time has come for the pandemic to further evolve in India due to the cold weather, festive season, low testing and “learn to live with the virus" attitude of people.

Earlier this week, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said: “The third wave of covid-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far." Delhi‘s high levels of air pollution is also leading to a spike in cases.

During the second wave, Delhi’s highest single-day tally was around 4,000 cases, while in the third wave it has breached the 8,500 mark. It now has over 42,000 active cases, out of the total count of 489,294 cases.

When the pandemic hit, India was aggressively doing contract tracing, but as the numbers increased, the government is also finding it difficult to aggressively trace contacts due to a shortage of manpower and swelling disease burden, said a senior health ministry official on condition of anonymity.

Pretika Khanna contributed to this story.

