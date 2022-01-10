NEW DELHI : Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday decided to curtail elective surgeries in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

The hospital administration's statement comes as Delhi's positivity rate surges to 25 per cent.

Delhi on Monday reported 19,166 cases in the past 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday when it had logged 22,751 cases.

Analysis revealed that every fourth person getting tested for Covid in the city is being found positive.

DDMA on Monday revised its Graded Response Action plan and banned dining at restaurants in the capital city. Only take-away's have been allowed.

