OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital curtails elective surgeries amid spike in Covid cases
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday decided to curtail elective surgeries in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. 

The hospital administration's statement comes as Delhi's positivity rate surges to 25 per cent.

Delhi on Monday reported 19,166 cases in the past 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday when it had logged 22,751 cases. 

Analysis revealed that every fourth person getting tested for Covid in the city is being found positive.

DDMA on Monday revised its Graded Response Action plan and banned dining at restaurants in the capital city. Only take-away's have been allowed. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
On Sunday, resident doctors of the RML Hospital informed that they have decided to boycott emergency services and OPD service from today (Rajeev Gupta)

NEET PG counselling: Safdarjung hospital doctors boycott OPD over delay

1 min read . 06 Dec 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout