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Many, possibly students, feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Saket

Delhi Saket building collapse: Police sources said the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor, and construction work was underway on the upper floors.

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Updated30 May 2026, 10:01 PM IST
Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Saket area, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026.
Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Saket area, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (PTI)
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Several people are feared to be trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket metro station in Delhi on Saturday evening, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the building collapse at 7.44 pm on Saturday. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, according to news agency PTI.

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Police sources said the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors.

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It is suspected that those trapped may be students, PTI reported.

The multi-storey building collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble, officials at the site said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Visuals from the site showed the building reduced to heaps of concrete, twisted metal and broken pillars, with debris strewn across the area.

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Residents and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying flashlights and mobile phones, trying to ascertain the extent of the damage and check whether anyone was trapped under the debris.

A local resident told PTI, “At around 6 pm, a building collapsed. The building housed offices. Since it was a weekend, most offices were closed, resulting in fewer people present than usual... The entire building collapsed, and the impact was felt by some of the smaller neighbouring buildings as well.”

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As fire department personnel and police teams launched search-and-rescue operations, anxious locals were seen combing through the rubble.

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The narrow lane and densely built-up neighbourhood witnessed chaotic scenes as residents shouted to clear passage for rescue vehicles and personnel.

Many people used mobile phone flashlights to assist search efforts. No major damage to adjacent buildings was immediately reported.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people who may be trapped. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

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