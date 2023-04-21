Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sharply reacted to the Saket court firing incident in which a woman and her lawyer were shot at on Friday morning. He claimed that the law and order situation in the national capital has completely broken down.

“The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work," the chief minister tweeted.

"And if he does not manage, then he should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to Ram's trust," Kejriwal further wrote in a tweet.

दिल्ली में क़ानून व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चरमरा गयी है। दूसरों के कामों में अड़चन करने और हर बात पर गंदी राजनीति करने की बजाय सबको अपने अपने काम पर ध्यान देना चाहिये। और अगर नहीं सँभलता तो इस्तीफ़ा दे देना चाहिए ताकि कोई और कर ले। लोगों की सुरक्षा रामभरोसे नहीं छोड़ी जा सकती। https://t.co/TRuPfYUqJU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2023

An incident of shooting was reported at Delhi's Saket court on Friday. A woman has been injured in the incident and have been rushed to the hospital. Senior police office told PTI that the woman was with her advocate when a person shot her.

Earlier on 24 September 2022, two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi's Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing. The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court. According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground.