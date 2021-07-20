Delhi: Sarojini Nagar market remains closed in protest against SDM order

The Sarojini Nagar markets' associations kept shops closed on Tuesday, protesting against an SDM order that directed closure of the export market, news agency PTI said. An official said, the export market was directed to close on Sunday for violating COVID-19 norms.

About 550 shops in addition to 200 stores of the export market are closed in the Sarojini Nagar market area.

Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association, told PTI that they will decide by evening whether to continue the protest on Wednesday.

"We will see till evening if there is any development with respect to opening the export market, else we will continue our protest," Randhawa said.

Randhawa had said on Monday that the traders have been given three days to make passes for all the shopkeepers and their employees.

"We have time till Thursday to make the passes, otherwise we have been told the market will be completely closed," he added.

COVID-19 update in Delhi

Delhi recorded 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three more fatalities on Monday, according to a health bulletin.

It was on April 15 last year that the national capital had recorded 17 cases.

The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.06 per cent, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Fifty-eight people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

The total number of fatalities is 25,030 while the tally of cumulative cases has reached 14,35,565, the bulletin said.

As many as 14,09,968 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out, it said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process, and markets were allowed to reopen from June 7.

The Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

(With inputs from agencies)

