The Export Market at New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar will remain shut until further notice due to "gross" violation of Covid-19 safety norms , an official order said.

According to the order, sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Kunj) Ankur Prakash Meshram inspected the market on Saturday and found it "extremely crowded with Covid-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all".

"...various directions have been issued from time to with regards to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New Delhi DDMA minutes of meeting No.SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated 9th July 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions," the order read.

The decision to shut the Export Market was taken in view of preventing it from becoming a Covid super spreader.

Several other such areas, including Rohini Market and Sadar Bazar, were earlier closed by the authorities for similar violations.

Government order

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had permitted all markets, market complexes and malls to resume services between 10 am and 8 pm from 3 July.

Market Trade Associations (MTAs) and shopkeepers of the market were assigned the responsibility of keeping a check on strict adherence of Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in their respective market places, violation of which would result in shutting down of the particular market immediately, the government order said.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from 19 April to 30 May, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.

In view of the improving Covid-19 situation, the Delhi government had announced the reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from 14 June.

Covid situation in city

The national capital recorded 59 Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08%, according to data shared by the health department.

The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,027.

The number of active cases decreased to 621 on Saturday from 657 a day before. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 212 from 228 while the number of containment zones slightly rose to 422 from 418.

Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country. The city's case positivity rate had reached its highest at 36% in the last week of April.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.