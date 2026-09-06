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Several feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan — Video

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, September 6. Several are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Akriti Anand
Updated6 Sep 2026, 02:46 PM IST
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Several feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan
Several feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan(ANI video )
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Several people were feared trapped after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, September 6.

According to police, the fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. Fire department teams reached the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

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What exactly happened?

The Delhi Police told ANI, “A building has collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. The rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer.”

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The reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The report claimed that several people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

No casualty has been reported so far.

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Following the incident, emergency personnel reached the site and began efforts to ascertain the number of people trapped and the extent of damage.

A video posted by news agency ANI on X showed piles of rubble following the building collapse in the area. A crowd could be seen gathered around the site of the collapse.

Five fire tenders and police teams have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway, an official of the Delhi Fire Service told PTI.

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More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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