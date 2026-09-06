Several feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan — Video

Several people were feared trapped after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, September 6.

According to police, the fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. Fire department teams reached the spot, and rescue operations are underway.

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What exactly happened? The Delhi Police told ANI, “A building has collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. The fire department received an alert around 1:30 PM. The rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer.”

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The reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

The report claimed that several people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

No casualty has been reported so far.

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Following the incident, emergency personnel reached the site and began efforts to ascertain the number of people trapped and the extent of damage.

A video posted by news agency ANI on X showed piles of rubble following the building collapse in the area. A crowd could be seen gathered around the site of the collapse.

Five fire tenders and police teams have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway, an official of the Delhi Fire Service told PTI.

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More details are awaited as the situation becomes clearer.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Several feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan — Video