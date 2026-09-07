Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: MCD suspends five officials from South Zone after seven people killed

A day after a five-storey building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan, killing at least seven people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, the officials have been suspended with immediate effect while disciplinary proceedings are underway. The notice also stated that they would be paid a subsistence allowance in accordance with the applicable rules. The list of suspended officials includes:

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Rakesh Kumar — Deputy Commissioner, South Zone

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi? ⌵ The building collapse was reportedly triggered by water accumulation in the basement due to recent rains, combined with ongoing repair work that may have weakened the structure. 2 Why did the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspend officials after the Satya Niketan collapse? ⌵ The MCD suspended five officials for failing to ensure compliance with safety regulations, as the building was illegal and violated area norms allowing only ground-plus-one structures. 3 How is the MCD responding to illegal constructions in Delhi following the collapse? ⌵ The MCD has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions exceeding four floors and promised strict action against officials found responsible for permitting such structures. 4 What safety measures are being taken after the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ Authorities have begun evacuating nearby dilapidated buildings, relocating tenants, and conducting inspections of similar structures to ensure compliance with safety standards. 5 Should students consider the safety of PG accommodations in Delhi? ⌵ Yes, students should be cautious about PG accommodations in Delhi, as many violate construction norms, posing significant safety risks, especially following the tragic collapse.

Ranvir Singh — Superintending Engineer, South Zone

Lalit Kumar Goel — Executive Engineer (Building), South Zone

Sunil Chauhan — Assistant Engineer (Building), South Zone

Ashish Kumar — Junior Engineer (Building)

The MCD's Vigilance Department issued the suspension orders on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959, with Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore signing the orders.

Satya Niketan building collapse: Here's what we know Fresh CCTV footage shared on social media platforms on Monday showed the structure coming crashing down, while a shopkeeper narrowly escaped the falling debris. As the rescue and search operations enter the second day, at least 12 people have been rescued so far.

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The collapsed building was a boys’ paying-guest accommodation called ‘Hostel Daze’, and the incident occurred at around 1:30 pm while repair work was underway.

Following the collapse, multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), reached the site to carry out rescue operations, which continued through the night.

At least 11 patients were admitted to the JPN Apex Trauma Centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. In a statement, AIIMS said, "Out of the 11 patients, five were brought dead, while one patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to his injuries; three patients have been admitted and are being treated. One patient underwent limb surgery. One patient had sustained a minor injury and was discharged after observation.”

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Speaking with ANI, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said, "Unfortunately, we have lost seven lives. We think the building next to the collapsed building has weakened, and it was strengthened through the night. We will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days." He added, "In August, we had passed demolition orders for 3-4 buildings in the same area. A regular identification is conducted. In the last three months, 960 demolitions were carried out, 407 buildings were sealed, and notices were served to 1500 buildings for sealing and demolition. This is a regular process to take action against unauthorized construction

Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the affected site on Monday again as officials carried out rescue and search operations. Gupta-led government has also ordered officials to immediately seal illegal five-storey buildings across the city.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Police have launched a search for the building's owner, Hariram Bansal, who is still untraceable. Multiple teams have been deployed to locate him, while a Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.