Delhi Building Collapse News LIVE: 3 dead; ‘No one will be spared,’ vows CM Rekha Gupta on Satya Niketan incident

Delhi Building Collapse News LIVE: A decades-old, five-storey building that housed a boys’ hostel collapsed in a narrow lane in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus, on Sunday afternoon, killing three persons and leaving several others feared trapped, officials said.

At least five people are critical, according to PTI citing sources.

Police said nine people had been recovered from the rubble so far. One of them was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, while five others were rescued alive. Residents, however, estimated that 40 to 50 people could still be trapped inside the collapsed structure, which had a basement and five floors above ground.

The building was being used as a paying guest (PG) facility, and repair work was reportedly being carried out in its basement when it came down at around 1.30 pm, according to a senior officer. Personnel from the Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA were deployed at the site, along with fire tenders and CATS ambulances, to carry out the rescue operation.

The locality consists of tightly packed buildings, narrow lanes, eateries and numerous PG accommodations serving the student population. The crowded surroundings make access difficult for emergency vehicles. Residents said a large number of students living there were from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and attended colleges situated nearby, across the road.

Amid the ongoing rescue operation, local residents and eyewitnesses also stepped in to help, searching through the wreckage with their hands and whatever equipment they could find to locate people believed to be buried beneath the debris.

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