Delhi Building Collapse News LIVE: 3 dead; ‘No one will be spared,’ vows CM Rekha Gupta on Satya Niketan incident

Delhi Building Collapse News LIVE: A decades-old, five-storey building that housed a boys’ hostel collapsed in a narrow lane in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus, on Sunday afternoon, killing three persons and leaving several others feared trapped, officials said.
At least five people are critical, according to PTI citing sources.
Police said nine people had been recovered from the rubble so far. One of them was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, while five others were rescued alive. Residents, however, estimated that 40 to 50 people could still be trapped inside the collapsed structure, which had a basement and five floors above ground.
The building was being used as a paying guest (PG) facility, and repair work was reportedly being carried out in its basement when it came down at around 1.30 pm, according to a senior officer. Personnel from the Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and DDMA were deployed at the site, along with fire tenders and CATS ambulances, to carry out the rescue operation.
The locality consists of tightly packed buildings, narrow lanes, eateries and numerous PG accommodations serving the student population. The crowded surroundings make access difficult for emergency vehicles. Residents said a large number of students living there were from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and attended colleges situated nearby, across the road.
Amid the ongoing rescue operation, local residents and eyewitnesses also stepped in to help, searching through the wreckage with their hands and whatever equipment they could find to locate people believed to be buried beneath the debris.
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Delhi University expressed deep sorrow over the building collapse in Satya Niketan, saying its thoughts were with the affected students and their families. The university also prayed for the safe rescue of those feared trapped and assured students of all possible support.
"We are deeply pained and saddened by the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. Our thoughts are with the students and families affected. We pray for the safe rescue of all those trapped and stand ready to support our students in every possible way," DU said.
“No one will be spared,” Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said on Satya Niketan building collapse incident.
DCP Southwest Amit Goel said nine people had been rescued from the debris so far, while three people had died in the Satya Niketan building collapse.
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh criticised the BJP following the building collapse in Satya Niketan, alleging that such incidents have been occurring repeatedly in BJP-ruled states.
"We have been saying this repeatedly. Bridges and buildings are collapsing one after another in the so-called 'double-engine' BJP states. There should be a thorough investigation into what is happening in BJP-ruled states. It is an unfortunate incident. So much damage has been caused. Why are such incidents happening repeatedly in BJP-ruled states?" he said.
The Delhi building collapse in Satya Niketan left residents scrambling out of nearby homes, describing the impact as “like an earthquake”, only to discover that the five-storey PG accommodation had come crashing down. The building, known as “Hostel Daze”, was filled with students when it collapsed on Sunday.
Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu have reached the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, as per news agency PTI.
BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who visited the collapse site, said several people were still believed to be trapped inside the building. He said rescue teams were receiving calls from people stuck beneath the debris and maintaining communication with them.
"We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe," he said.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday raised concerns over the condition of educational infrastructure following the collapse of a building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to Delhi University to address the incident.
Dipke pointed to the Prime Minister’s visit to DU a day earlier, saying his speech had focused on politics and included a reference to “Dimagi Naxal”, while he had said little about the condition of educational infrastructure.
He noted that a hostel building in the university’s South Campus had collapsed the following day, with students feared to be trapped beneath the debris, adding that the casualty count had not yet been ascertained.
“Deeply concerned to learn of the building collapse at Satya Niketan, RK Puram. Have directed all concerned agencies, including @DelhiPolice, @DelhiFireService and DDMA, to work in complete coordination to ensure swift rescue efforts on the ground,” Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on X.
Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone affected. The situation is being closely monitored and it will be ensured that every possible support reaches those in need," he added.
Seven patients of Satya Niketan building collapse received in Trauma, says AIIMS.
The Congress on Sunday attacked the Modi government after a building housing a boys' PG collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with Rahul Gandhi asserting that every student's life is precious and their protection must be ensured under all circumstances.
The five-storey building collapsed this afternoon, leaving one dead and several people trapped under the debris, officials said.
The area is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has congested lanes lined with student hostels and eateries.
In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The news of the building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking and alarming. Reports indicate that several people are trapped under the debris, including many students from Delhi University."
"My appeal is that NDRF, Delhi Fire Service, and all rescue teams reach every single student by making every possible effort, ensuring that the injured receive the best possible immediate treatment, so that no effort is spared in saving anyone," he said.
— PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over the building collapse at Satya Niketan and said he had spoken with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to review the situation.
In a post on X, Shah said, “Deeply distressed by the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan in Delhi. Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground. The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured”
The Delhi Police is registering an FIR in connection with the building collapse in Satya Niketan, according to ANI.
Rescue operations remain underway at the site, with two of those rescued reported to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also visited the spot to take stock of the ongoing rescue efforts.