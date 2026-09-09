Delhi Satya Niketan building collapse: PG operator arrested, adjacent unsafe building demolished | Top updates

The Delhi Police has arrested Sudhanshu, one of the operators of the 'Hostel Daze' paying guest (PG) facility being run from the five-storey building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6, killing seven people, including five students.

The five-floor building was being operated by two business partners who had taken the property on lease in August 2025. One of the operators is still on the run.

Delhi Police is, meanwhile, investigating into the circumstances that led to the collapse and the roles of those associated with the building's ownership, maintenance, repair work and PG operations.

Here are the top updates from the case so far: Who all have been arrested

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the arrest of Sudhanshu in the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ Sudhanshu was arrested by Delhi Police as one of the operators of the 'Hostel Daze' PG facility operating from the building that collapsed, resulting in seven fatalities. 2 Why was the adjacent building demolished following the Satya Niketan collapse? ⌵ The demolition of the adjacent building was ordered by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta due to its dilapidated condition, ensuring public safety after the collapse incident. 3 How many floors did the building have before it collapsed in Satya Niketan? ⌵ The building stood five floors tall before it collapsed, housing a PG facility operated under the name 'Hostel Daze.' 4 Should students continue to use PG accommodations after the Satya Niketan incident? ⌵ Students may need to reassess their use of PG accommodations, considering the concerns raised about safety and structural integrity of such buildings in the wake of the collapse. 5 What actions is the Delhi government taking in response to the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ The Delhi government is conducting inspections of all PG accommodations to ensure compliance with building regulations and to enhance safety measures following the Satya Niketan tragedy.

Delhi Police arrested Sudhanshu, one of the two business partners operating the PG facility from the building. The two operators, the other being Shubham Tyagi, had taken the property on lease in August 2025. Shubham remains on the run.

Police had earlier arrested property owners Hariram Bansal (81) and his wife Urmila Gupta (75) along with their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta. The couple was sent to 14-day judicial custody, while Mahesh was remanded to two-day police custody.

Mahesh's police custody ends on Wednesday and he is being taken from South Campus police station to be produced before a court. A building contractor and a mason are also being taken to court, according to an ANI report.

Police earlier apprehended labour contractor Sanoj from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj. He was allegedly supervising repair work in the basement of the building.

Delhi CM orders bulldozer against illegal construction Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has ordered the MCD to demolish the adjoining building as it is in dilapidated condition.

In a post on X, Delhi CMO wrote, "On the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MCD has been directed to demolish the dilapidated building adjoining the accident site in the interest of public safety. The belongings of students inside the building are being safely removed by Delhi Fire Service personnel in a systematic manner. All students and local residents are requested to cooperate with the authorities."

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What police found about repair work According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goel, repair work was underway in the basement for eight to 10 days because waste had accumulated during the rainy season. The ground floor was also being repaired and extended for commercial purposes.

How the PG was operating Police found seven rooms spread across four floors -- two each on the first, second and third floors, and one on the fourth floor. The fourth-floor room had been partially converted into a single-room accommodation for three students. The ground floor had two shops and a basement.

The PG was being operated under the name 'Hostel Daze'. An officer said at least three other PG facilities operating under the same name were functioning in the neighbourhood before the collapse.

Supreme Court to examine issue The Supreme Court has indicated that it will examine the issue of the Satya Niketan PG building collapse on a pan-India basis, ANI reported further. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

It came after a mention of the tragedy by senior advocate Ajit Sinha, a court-appointed amicus curiae in an earlier matter concerning regulatory compliance with the apex court's directions on illegal buildings and structures across the country.