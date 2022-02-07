As many as 33 people have contracted dengue in the national capital this year, out of which 10 were in February alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Only one case was recorded in the 1 January 5 February period in the preceding year, while two cases were logged in 2020 and one in 2019.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015. In addition to this, 23 persons, including several minors and an eight-month-old boy, had succumbed to the disease.

On 17 November, the city had recorded a total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were-- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10. Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

Health minister Satyendar Jain had said last year that the city government-run hospitals are working effortlessly to tackle the vector-borne disease on a "war-footing".

As per the civic report, no cases of malaria and chikungunya have been reported so far this year. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

