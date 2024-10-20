Delhi school blast caught on camera, two-wheeler passed just minutes before explosion

A strong explosion near the CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, caused by a suspected low-intensity IED, has raised alarms. Investigation teams are on-site, and locals reported thick smoke and a loud sound

Livemint
Published20 Oct 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Delhi school blast caught on camera, two-wheeler passed just minutes before explosion
Delhi school blast caught on camera, two-wheeler passed just minutes before explosion

A strong explosion near the walls of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area Sunday morning sent shockwaves across the national capital, Delhi. The cause of the blast has yet to be determined.

According to Delhi police, Initial probe suggests the blast could have been caused by a crude bomb. Soon after the blast, the country's top investigation agencies rushed to the spot to find clues to the explosion.

News agency PTI reported, citing sources in Delhi Police, that it was a low-intensity IED (Improvised Explosive Device) controlled with a timer or remote without shrapnel or ball bearings.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the explosion that rocked Rohini today has gone viral on social media. In the viral video shared by PTI on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a two-wheeler can be seen passing through the blast site minutes before the huge explosion.

Plumes of smoke were observed billowing from the site, and a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the explosion surfaced on social media, showing thick, white smoke.

“Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles,” Delhi Police said.

In a statement issued, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said that a multi-agency investigation is underway and assured the public that he is closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and vowed that those responsible will be held accountable.

The Lieutenant Governor urged people to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading fear through misinformation.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that there was a "chemical-like" smell at the site and thick white smoke everywhere after the blast happened near a CRPF school.

"It wasn't like a firecracker, the sound was incredibly loud. And for 15-20 minutes, there was just smoke everywhere," said Kiran Sachdeva, a resident of the locality.

Sachdeva, in her 60s, described the blast as an "earthquake-like" shock, and said her house was about 200-250 meters away from the site.

 

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 11:28 PM IST
