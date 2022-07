According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 2.14 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"A fire call was received about a school bus from Bal Bharti Public School near Sector-7, Rohini. A total of three fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire was in the bus carrying 21 children and the driver," said a fire official.

View Full Image Delhi school bus fire (ANI)

Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said the vehicle caught fire near a dispensary at Sai Baba Mandir T-point in Rohini Sector 7.

A Delhi police official informed that prompt action by the bus driver ensured that nobody was hurt.

The fire was extinguished around 2.50 p.m.