Home / News / India /  Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat on e-mail. Read here

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat on e-mail. Read here

1 min read . 11:02 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from PTI )
A top private school in south Delhi on Monday received an e-mail claiming a bomb inside its campus following which its premises were evacuated for a thorough search

A top private school in south Delhi got alarmed after receiving an e-mail bomb threat on Monday. After receiving an email alleging the presence of a bomb on its campus, the school evacuated its buildings for a thorough search, according to the police.

"The e-mail was received on the official account of the Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar at 1.19 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

After receiving a call from the police, the Defence Colony police station staff, the bomb squad, a dog squad, and the bomb disposal team all arrived on the scene. He said there was an extensive search after the school campus was evacuated. However, no bomb was recovered.

It seems to be a mischief, police said, adding that the details of the e-mail are being checked by the cyber team.

Speaking about the incident, the school administration told PTI, “We took immediate steps to evacuate the children even as we informed the police who quickly organised the bomb squad and cyber experts. No time was lost to act on multiple fronts as per our safety protocols to ensure the safety of our students which is our topmost priority."

Normal classes will resume from Tuesday, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

