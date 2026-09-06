Delhi School Holiday: Institutions in national capital to remain shut on September 11 — All you need to know

Schools across Delhi will observe a holiday on September 11, Friday, due to arrangements for the BRICS Summit, as per a circular issued by the Directorate of Education on September 5, Saturday.

The closure will cover government schools as well as government-aided and unaided recognised private schools. Offices functioning under the Directorate of Education will also remain shut that day.

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The order, signed by Additional Director of Education Vikas Kalia, said, All offices and schools under the directorate of education (including government aided and unaided recognised private schools) shall observe holiday on September 11, 2026."

The BRICS Summit is set to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

As per HT, Central, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) and Delhi government offices will remain closed on September 11, while September 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Delhi Traffic Police seeks virtual Patiala House Court proceedings on Sep 11 Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has sought arrangements for the Patiala House Courts to function virtually on September 11, citing anticipated traffic curbs in and around Bharat Mandapam.

The police has also proposed that September 12 be declared a court holiday, subject to approval by the competent authority.

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The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place with heightened security measures and extensive traffic restrictions expected around Bharat Mandapam, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and nearby areas.

Also Read | How Brics partnerships could strengthen the Global South

According to the communication, the restrictions could create significant difficulties for judicial officers, lawyers, litigants, court employees, witnesses and other people associated with court proceedings.

The communication noted that the restrictions could also disrupt the movement of vehicles and personnel associated with the court.

"In view of the above, it is requested that the feasibility of functioning of the Patiala House Courts in virtual mode on September 11, 2026 may kindly be considered. Further, September 12, 2026 (second Saturday) may kindly be considered as a holiday/non-working day, subject to the approval of the competent authority," it said, according to PTI.

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The traffic police also asked the New Delhi Bar Association to take up the request with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court to facilitate the issuance of necessary directions at the earliest.

Traffic curbs likely at 22 diversion points Traffic restrictions linked to the summit are likely to disrupt movement at 22 diversion points spread across more than 35 roads in the city. The affected routes include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

Others include Brigadier Hoshiarpur Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Joseph Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

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The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner nations, along with representatives of international organisations and the business community.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X