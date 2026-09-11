Delhi school holiday today: Schools shut on September 11 ahead of BRICS Summit

Schools across Delhi are closed today, Friday, September 11, as the national capital steps up security and traffic arrangements ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

The holiday covers government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE).

The closure comes as authorities prepare for the movement of foreign leaders, official delegations and security personnel in the city. Traffic restrictions and diversions are also planned at several locations during the summit period.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are Delhi schools closed on September 11, 2026? ⌵ Delhi schools are closed today to facilitate security and traffic arrangements ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, involving movements of foreign leaders and delegations. 2 What security measures are in place for the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Approximately 15,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces, along with 100 NSG commandos, have been deployed to ensure security during the BRICS Summit. 3 How will traffic be affected during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented across key routes in Delhi, particularly from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM on September 11, to manage the movement of dignitaries. 4 Should I avoid specific routes in Delhi during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Yes, it is advised to avoid routes such as Sardar Patel Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent, as traffic diversions will be in effect during the BRICS Summit. 5 What transport options are available during the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Delhi Metro is fully operational, while DTC buses will run on permitted routes, though some diversions may occur. Taxis may also use alternative routes due to traffic restrictions.

Why are Delhi schools closed today? The Delhi Directorate of Education declared September 11 a holiday through a circular issued on Sunday.

The decision was taken in view of arrangements for the BRICS Summit, including security measures, logistics and the movement of official motorcades.

The Delhi government and Central Government have also announced a holiday for their respective offices on September 11.

Keeping schools and government workplaces closed is expected to reduce regular commuter movement on Delhi's roads and help authorities manage traffic and security during summit-related movements.

For students, this means there will be no regular school classes today. Parents and students should check communication from their respective schools for information on examinations, assignments or other scheduled activities.

Delhi traffic restrictions during BRICS Summit 2026 Traffic management is a key part of preparations for the three-day summit.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been conducting preparations and rehearsals for the movement of motorcades associated with the event.

According to the information available, diversions have been planned at 22 locations, while traffic regulations are expected on more than 35 roads during summit-related activities between September 11 and 13.

A motorcade rehearsal earlier this week also resulted in temporary restrictions and diversions on some routes between 10 am and 3 pm.

What should Delhi commuters expect? Commuters could encounter temporary restrictions, diversions or slower traffic on routes being used for official movements.

The extent of the disruption will depend on the route, timing and movement of summit-related convoys.

September 12 and 13 are Saturday and Sunday, respectively, which could reduce regular weekday traffic. However, official movements and security requirements may still affect road travel in parts of Delhi.

People travelling towards railway stations, the airport or other major transit points should check the latest traffic advisories before setting out.

Delhi school holiday: What students and parents should know The September 11 holiday applies to government schools, government-aided schools and recognised unaided private schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education.

The closure is linked to arrangements for the BRICS Leaders’ Summit and forms part of the wider security and traffic-management measures being implemented in the capital.

Students and parents should check their school's latest notices for any changes involving examinations, assignments or other activities scheduled around the holiday.